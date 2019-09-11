CFI honors company truck drivers with appreciation lunch

This week is National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

CFI held a barbeque lunch for all truck drivers Tuesday afternoon at the Joplin facility.

Employees were also given small gifts, like new hats.

Some drivers have logged more than two million miles on the road.

Gregory Klang started in the industry back in 1994 in El Paso, Texas, before moving to Joplin in 2002.

He says having the entire week dedicated to drivers lets them know their work is appreciated.

“We work hard, day in and day out, so we feel like someone appreciates our efforts,” Klang explained.

Klang also says working for CFI is a rewarding career for him, as he also gets a chance to work with friendly people.