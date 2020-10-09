CFI celebrates 35 years of serving Mexico

JOPLIN, Mo. — After celebrating a landmark anniversary, CFI reveals its plans for a more productive future.

On Monday the company celebrated their 35th year of cross border services between the U.S. and Mexico. CFI then debuted CFI Mexico, a merger between 2 previous entities, CFI Logistica and CFI Mexico Truckload, in an effort to unify customer experience.

They also revealed their new plans to establish two new distribution centers in Chicago and Nogales, Arizona. Nogales sits on the Mexican border and will be the seventh cross-deck operation with Mexico.