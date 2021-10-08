Central Elementary receives grant to teach kids gardening in a unique way

NEOSHO, Mo. — An elementary school in Neosho is teaching students about gardening in a unique way.

Central Elementary has what’s called a “lettuce grow” — and will soon have an aquaponics system. It’s thanks to a $3000 grant from the “Whole Foods Kids Foundation.”

Their unique garden will give the kids the chance to learn about different types of plants — as well as co-dependency, through plants and fish.

“We have everything from kale, to green chai, different types of lettuce, strawberries, we have cilantro. The goal is going to be for the kids to actually get to have a hand in helping grow it, and then getting to consume it,” said Samantha Brines — Central Elementary First Grade Teacher.

Brines adds they hope this learning opportunity will also get kids to eat their greens.