Centerton Police Facebook post stirs controversy

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA) — A Facebook post by a local police department is sparking controversy.

The post applauded a detective who helped convict a 19-year-old male for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

One sentence upset a lot of commenters, “if families would understand that having an adult male watch a juvenile female can be a recipe for disaster, we could prevent tragic incidents like this this.”

The police department declined an interview saying it quickly removed this statement.

It issued an apology for the post, “the post was not intended in any way to shame anyone. We apologize for offending anyone who read the post.”

Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards was unavailable for comment.

Last week, a Centerton Police officer resigned after accidentally firing a gun.

According to Chief Cody Harper, it happened on January 20 and no one was injured.

In a press release, Chief Harper made note that the officer chose to resign.

His name hasn’t been released.