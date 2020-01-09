Centerton police build security fence after law enforcement attacks

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA) — The Centerton Police Department finishes building an extra layer of security for its officers.

This, just weeks after Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr was shot and killed in his police cruiser while parked behind the Fayetteville Police Department.

The Centerton Police Department has done the same while also enclosing its parking lot.

The fence was built to keeps officers and employees out of the public’s sight to avoid another attack on law enforcement.

Using community resources, the department was able to finish this project in a matter of weeks.

While it was feasible for Centerton PD, enclosing the department isn’t as attainable for Fayetteville.

Chief Cody Harper with the Centerton Police Department said, “All of us have some fear built into the situation. I always ask the question, ‘what’s the difference between bravery and courage’ and courage is still doing something when you’re afraid of doing it. We don’t need to have that here in our home base.”

Sgt. Tony Murphy said, “It’s really hard in our area with all the buildings around us in the confined space to do the things say a police department in a rural area with lots of land could do.”

Back in April, Fayetteville voters approved a bond measure of $36 million for new police headquarters .

The new facility will be a campus-style concept with three buildings; one for the main police department, another for training, and an indoor pistol and rifle firing range.