Center Creek Bridge Still Closed

DETOURS: Construction on the Highway D bridge over Center Creek is still going on.

Webb City Police says:

“With the beginning of school in the morning we are suggesting those traveling from the north (Oronogo area) take Hawthorne Road before school to help eliminate the already congested intersection of Madison Street (County Road 230) & Stadium Drive.

For those headed to the Junior High School, Madge T. James Kindergarten Center & Webster Primary we suggest taking Hawthorne Road to Main Street (Highway D).

For those headed to Joplin we suggest taking Hawthorne Road to East Road which will take you to the roundabout on the east edge of Webb City.

For those headed to the High School continue south on Madison Street from Hawthorne Road.

Please plan ahead and allow for additional travel time due to the bridge closure & traffic congestion. “