Census workers to see pay increase

Pay Rates Increased from $17.00 up to $23.50 Per Hour

Individuals hoping to earn a little extra cash should look into becoming a census taker through the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Census Bureau is recruiting census takers for temporary positions in communities across Missouri in advance of the 2020 Census. Pay rates for census takers in Missourihave increased, with a range from $17.00 to $23.50 per hour.

Applicants will be placed in an applicant pool for 2020 Census positions in which they qualify for as jobs become available in their area. These positions offer competitive pay, flexible hours, paid training and weekly paychecks. Pay rates for Census takers vary by location for each county in Missouri.

Census takers will be hired to work in their communities and go door to door to collect responses from those who do not respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail. The Census Bureau also has current temporary positions for recruiting assistants and office positions.

Census taker positions provide an opportunity for people employed or unemployed to earn extra income while helping their community.

The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census of the population be conducted once every 10 years. Census data are used to determine congressional representation in the states and how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed to states and local communities every year for critical public services and infrastructure, including health clinics, schools, roads and emergency services.

For more information, please visit 2020Census.gov/jobs.

Call 1-855-JOB-2020 (1-855-562-2020).

For TTY/ASCII, applicants may contact the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.