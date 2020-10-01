Census deadline extended

JOPLIN, Mo., — The census deadline has been extended to allow for more people to get counted. Filling out the census takes about 5 minutes to complete.

It determines how many representatives the community gets in congress. Plus, how much federal funding the community will have in the next 10 years. The bureau has continued to make steady progress as 97% of all households have been counted in Joplin.

Ashley Micklethwaite, Executive of One Joplin, said, “The US census has a response map and we have some census track that have exceeded what the South response was in 2010 we just three before they were so that is one reason that we are out today and encourage people to complete the census before it closes

The very last day to complete the census will be October 31st.