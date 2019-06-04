Cemetery workers encourage the public to remove decorations after Memorial Day

MIAMI, Okla. - With Memorial Day behind us, local cemetery workers are encouraging the public to come remove your decorations, if you would like to keep them.

Crews at the GAR Cemetery in Miami were out Monday, removing decorations as scheduled. Loved ones needed to take all personal belongings from the graves by 8 am before workers began the process of taking down the decorations. Everything pick-up from the grave site will be turned into solid waste before being destroyed. Cemetery manager Fred Billups says partaking in the removal process helps with normal maintenance of the 86 acre property.

"First off, if we never pick the decorations up, you would have Christmas stuff still up here in July, stuff like that, especially after Memorial Day, there's so many decorations out, it makes it hard to maintain the cemetery," says Billups.

He encourages citizens with loved ones laid to rest in the GAR Cemetery to stay informed on decoration removal. Anyone with questions can contact the cemetery at 918-541-2288.