Celebration in Ewert Park for Emancipation Park Days

JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE) – One of Joplin’s oldest celebrations is underway in Ewert Park.

This weekend, the Emancipation Celebration Committee is hosting “Emancipation Park Days.”

It started back in 1914 at Ewert Park and celebrates when slaves were granted freedom.

This free event teaches the community about African American history and achievement.

Saturday afternoon featured a health and safety fair, free blood pressure testing and coronavirus testing, as well as coronavirus vaccinations.

“The Emancipation Park Days celebration is very important because a lot of African American history is not recorded here for Joplin. And so, we like to teach about African American history, culture, and achievement. And we like to do oral interviews with elders and things like that in the community so we can have that history to share with other people and share with the community,” said Chalise Cooper, Chairperson of the Emancipation Celebration Committee.

The Kansas City Marching Falcons performed at 7:30 tonight and were followed by the Funk Factory Band.

Sunday morning, several local churches are holding service in the park from 9am – 10am.

The celebration will end Sunday afternoon with the 14th Annual Car Show from 12pm – 4pm.