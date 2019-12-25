Celebration Church holds Christmas Eve Candle Light Service

DUQUESNE, Mo. — In honor of celebrating the true meaning of Christmas, locals unite for a special candle light service.

Tonight Celebration Church brought out people of all faiths to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

The congregation bridged tradition with worship for a special Christmas Eve service.

Celebration Church wants to make sure Christmas is memorable for everyone no matter what they are going through.

Brandon Dorris, Celebration Church, said, “passing out gifts was just an incredible experience. The kids just loved it and Frosty was a big hit. The candles just brought a sense of tradition back for all of us and singing the old Christmas carols and just remembering the birth of our savior. It was an amazing night.”

Celebration Church’s next community event Parents Night Out will be held on New Year’s Eve.

The church will serve as a safe place parents can drop their kids off from 6 to 10 in the evening.