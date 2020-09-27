Celebration at a local monument for National Public Lands Day

DIAMOND, Mo. — George Washington Carver National Monument celebrated an annual tradition set to give the park grounds a face lift.

September 26 marks National Public Lands Day, the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer event for public lands.

Groups of volunteers planted new trees, picked up trash and removed sticks from park trails.

Park staff say they are happy to welcome the public back to the national monument in this way, especially since their building is still closed due to covid-19 restrictions.

Valerie Baldwin, Park Guide, George Washington Carver National Monument, says, “It’s a fun time for the community to come out and be part of our park and help out. And it’s such a great day for it too.”

Sunday morning at 11, the national monument will be holding an informational seminar about Mariah Watkins.

Watkins was born into slavery, she met George Washington Carver in Neosho and took him in.

She shared her knowledge of faith and medicine with Carver.