Celebrate the 50 year anniversary of the Apollo 13 mission virtually

In this April 11, 1970 photo made available by NASA, the Saturn V rocket carrying the crew of the Apollo 13 mission to the moon launches from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (NASA via AP)

(KOLR) — Today marks 50 years since the launch of the Apollo 13 mission.

On April 11, 1970, Jim Lovell, John Swigert Junior and Fred Haise Junior were launched into space for a lunar landing.

The mission is dubbed the successful failure of Apollo 13 because while en route to the moon, an oxygen tank ruptured and the lunar landing never happened.

NASA spent days trying to bring the crew home safely; and they did on April 17.

You can relive the Apollo 13 mission online today, just go to apolloinrealtime.org/13.

You can watch the launch just as it happened back in 1970, or you can press the “now” button to drop in exactly 50 years ago, to-the-second during the mission anniversary.