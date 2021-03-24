Celebrate Neosho gets green light

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho City Council has approved a decision to make an annual city event more about its history and local businesses.

Jeffery Jones Clay Cup Owner and Artist, said, “We’re excited this year because last year we were in the middle of covid and but still had a great celebrate last year.”

Jeffery Jones owns a local business in Neosho and will be participating in this year’s Celebrate Neosho event.

“This year is gonna be even better because things are improving and the city wants to really concentrate on this event this year, this is all about celebrating Neosho, Neosho and Newton County, the surrounding area.”

Organizers want to focus on local businesses only — plus, Neosho’s history.

Rachel Holcomb, Development Services Director, said, “There are some non-profits that want to participate so we are asking them to come up with some activity whether it be watermelon seed spiting contest, or just something like that to get people engaged we are going to be reaching out to different dance studios and the karate studio to see if they want to have some kinda of demonstration and we just want everyone to really showcase their business.”

It will be much different than past years celebrations to encourage local participants — putting the immediate Neosho area front and center.

“Well in the past we took applications from everyone. So this is technically invitation only which I think is kinda misconstrued we’re not just having an exclusive event where if you don’t receive an invitation you can’t participate, we just want to make sure that we give any opportunity to any business in Neosho first.”

Some businesses are already prepared to showcase what they have to offer.

“I’m excited about it, I’m excited to be able to give the opportunity who may may not otherwise they can participate. We’ve reached out to a lot of restaurants in the area that don’t normally have booths or vending spaces at the festival so I think it’s going to be different and be fun.”

This year’s event is set to begin downtown at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26th.