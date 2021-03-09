Cedar County’s Circle of Hope Girls Ranch abuse allegations

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is announcing an update on abuse allegations at the Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Humansville, Missouri.

Boyd and Stephanie Householder, the owners of Circle of Hope, have been arrested and are being held in Vernon County.

The Attorney General’s office confirmed to OzarksFirst, that both Householders have been charged with 102 felonies between them.

Attorney General Schmitt will give more details into the abuse allegations and charges on Wednesday, March 10, at a press conference that will live streamed on Facebook at 12:00 p.m.

The Circle of Hope facility, just a few miles off of Highway 13 on N Highway, came into the light back in August of 2020 when 24 girls were removed from the reformatory boarding school after several allegations of abuse came forward.

In November 2020, Schmitt took on the case after the Cedar County Republican newspaper showed several allegations it had collected over the course of a few months.

Four girls filed petitions against Circle of Hope and gave details of their abuse brought on by the Householders and their son.