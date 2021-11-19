Cecil Floyd Craft Show’s 30th year ready for Saturday

JOPLIN, Mo. – An annual craft show marks more than 30 years.

Cecil Floyd Elementary School will host more than 120 vendors on Saturday.

For a $10.00 donation at the door, shoppers can arrive at 8:00am. Early Birds get perks like parking close to the building, the biggest selection, and smaller crowds.

Regular entry starts at 9:00am for $3.00.

No matter what time you come, organizers say there’s something for everyone.

“We have some really fun stuff. Of course we have the seasonal and the holiday décor that’s always here. But we also have some wonderful woodworkers that are coming this year, couple different booths of those. Some different jewelry makers that we haven’t had in years past that are doing some wonderful leather jewelry,” said Ragan Gullett, Cecil Floyd Craft Show coordinator.

The craft show is the biggest yearly fundraiser for the school’s PTA.

Entry donations from vendors and shoppers help pay for everything from sound systems to playground equipment.