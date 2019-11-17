Cecil Floyd Craft Show raises money for PTA

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thousands of four state residents flood an elementary school for its annual craft fair.

Cecil Floyd Elementary School in Joplin hosted the 29th Annual Craft Show.

2,000 shoppers had their choice of holiday decor, homemade, and gift items.

More than 100 vendors lined gyms, classrooms, and hallways.

The number of vendors present is the most this school has had since its inception.

Chris Bozarth, Cecil Floyd Elementary Principal, says, “Just to see the tradition that’s here and to talk to the people that come here year after year, and it’s kind of something they put on their calendar every year, and you will see, you know, two, three, four generations together and doing shopping.”

All money raised from the craft fair goes directly to the Parent/Teacher Association.

The PTA helps fund a scholarship accounts for teachers and incentives for students.