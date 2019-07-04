CDC warns cases of a chlorine tolerant parasite are on the rise

JOPLIN, Mo. – If you spent part of your 4th of July in the water, you weren’t alone. However, humans may not be the only living things in that water.

Federal health officials are warning that the number of cases of a chlorine tolerant parasite are on the rise. According to the C.D.C., the number of outbreaks of Cryptosporidium, or Crypto for short, have been steadily increasing over the past decade. Freeman Health System Pediatrician Dr. Beth Garrett says they can get into your system in different ways.

“Definitely if you’re swimming in a pool or in the lake or a creek, you want to wash hands really well before eating and definitely don’t drink the water.” Dr. Beth Garrett, Freeman Health System Pediatrician

Crypto is spread by fecal contamination. So if your child has diarrhea, they should avoid going into the pool in the first place.