CDC updates recommendations for fully vaccinated people

FOUR STATE AREA — There’s good news on the covid-19 front.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated some recommendations. People who have been fully vaccinated can now gather with other vaccinated people indoors – without wearing a mask or social distancing.

What’s more – vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household – with people considered at low-risk for severe diseases. A person is considered fully vaccinated 2-weeks after receiving the last required dose of the vaccine.

Dr. Rob McNab, Freeman Health System, said, “We are exponentially increasing the availability of vaccinations for everybody and that is just amazing, you know, ’cause this time last year we knew next to nothing about what Covid was going to do to the community and what we were going to do to combat it.”

https://www.cdc.gov/

According to the CDC- just over nine percent of the U.S. population has been vaccinated – that’s 30-million people. Close to 59-million people – almost 18% – have received at least one dose.