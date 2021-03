ATLANTA, Ga. — The CDC is relaxing pandemic guidelines for safety in the classroom.

They’re now recommending a buffer of 3ft between student desks – compared to the 6ft previously suggested.

The CDC says students should still wear masks and stay 6ft apart at lunch, choir practice, assemblies, and sporting events.

The changes also remove an earlier recommendation for plastic shields as a barrier between desks, saying there’s not much evidence that works.