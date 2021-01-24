CDC grants The Lafayette House for a Dating Matters program

JOPLIN, Mo. — A grant by the CDC is giving The Lafayette House a new program for the Joplin Community.

With $40,000 they were able to fund a ‘Dating Matters’ violence prevention program.

The Lafayette House will be hosting seven 50 minute sessions at The Boys and Girls Club for a week with 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students in February.

Students will engage in work and reading activities with real-world examples.

CDC research has shown that kids in high school and middle school have seen adult relationships at an early age.

This program will better prepare them on how to point out a negative role model or toxic signals.

Louise Secker Lafayette Development Director, says, “So we just try to teach them what uh what those signs and signals are and uh what a healthier relationship looks like so they can hopefully go into these when they get older.”

The Lafayette House has a parent component where they can participate with their kids.

They also hope to expand their program to the local middle schools in March.