CDC examines how masking guidelines impact Missouri students

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MISSOURI — The CDC is taking a closer look at how masking guidelines are affecting Missouri students.

Experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are studying school-related cases of covid-19. They’ll look at the differences between students quarantining at home after close contact with a positive cases versus those required to wear a mask but who stay in school after potential exposure.

The analysis focuses on school districts in large metro areas, including St. Louis, Kansas City, and Springfield.

