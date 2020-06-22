CDC: A Guide to Cloth Face Masks

NATIONAL — The CDC recommends a number of precautions people can take to prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes maintaining social distancing, frequent hand washing, and covering your face while in public settings — especially places where it is difficult to maintain a six-foot distance. According to the CDC website, cloth face coverings are an additional step to help slow the spread of COVID-19 when combined with every day preventive actions and social distancing in public settings.

Reminders

Cloth face coverings are NOT surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Surgical masks and N-95 respirators must be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended in CDC guidance.

Who should NOT use cloth face coverings: children under age 2, or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance

How to Wear

Application

Wash your hands before handling your face covering

before handling your face covering Put it over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin

Try to fit it snugly against the sides of your face

Make sure you can breathe easily

Protecting Others

Wear a face covering to help protect others in case you’re infected but don’t have symptoms

Keep the covering on your face the entire time you’re in public

Don’t put the covering around your neck or up on your forehead

put the covering around your neck or up on your forehead Don’t touch the face covering, and, if you do, wash your hands

Other Measures

Stay at least 6 feet away from others

Avoid contact with people who are sick

Wash your hands often, with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds each time

Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

Removal

Untie the strings behind your head or stretch the ear loops

Handle only by the ear loops or ties

Fold outside corners together

Place covering in the washing machine (learn more below about how to wash cloth face coverings)

Be careful not to touch your eyes, nose, and mouth when removing

Wash hands immediately after removing

How to Wash

Washing machine

You can include your face covering with your regular laundry.

Use regular laundry detergent and the warmest appropriate water setting for the cloth used to make the face covering.

Washing by hand

Prepare a bleach solution by mixing: 5 tablespoons (1/3rd cup) household bleach per gallon of room temperature water or 4 teaspoons household bleach per quart of room temperature water



Check the label to see if your bleach is intended for disinfection. Some bleach products, such as those designed for safe use on colored clothing, may not be suitable for disinfection. Ensure the bleach product is not past its expiration date. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser.

Soak the face covering in the bleach solution for 5 minutes.

Rinse thoroughly with cool or room temperature water.

Make sure to completely dry cloth face covering after washing.

Dryer

Use the highest heat setting and leave in the dryer until completely dry

Air dry

Lay flat and allow to completely dry. If possible, place the cloth face covering in direct sunlight.

How to Make with a Bandana (No sew instructions)

Materials

Bandana, old t-shirt, or square cotton cloth (cut approximately 20”x20”)

Rubber bands (or hair ties)

Scissors (if you are cutting your own cloth)