CBD safe or not? FDA raises concerns

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The FDA says it is concerned that CDB might not be as safe as some companies say.

The agency released a revised consumer update detailing their concerns.

One of their main concerns is that CDB could possibly cause liver injury and respiratory issues.

And they’re also working to identify the effects of using CBD daily for long periods of time.

While many believe it is harmless, the FDA says there is not enough evidence to back up that claim.

Jordan Birch, Chief Resident, Freeman Emergency Medical Program, said, “Problem is there isn’t a lot of research out on it yet. We don’t have a lot of high quality studies out. The benefits are very limited so a lot of what the evidence people are going is word of mouth. There’s only a couple of instances that they’ve found a Cannabinoidoil has benefits.”

Another problem highlighted in the report says combining CBD with other chemicals can cause adverse reactions such as rashes.

The cannabis compound is listed as a harmless way to treat ailments such as anxiety, pain, and possibly even cancer, but, right now, there is no substantial evidence to back that up.

But we spoke with CBD retailer who says they have seen evidence of people using it responsibly experienced healing affects.

Candy Wilson, Sales Executive, The CBD + Superstore said, “People that try it and have results in just a few minutes, they go out and they tell their friends and tell their family. Oh my gosh you have to try this it’s amazing. And the whole thing is, it’s a matter of getting the product that is right.”

The most important thing both Wilson and Birch say–finding the right products for you are very important if you decide to use CBD.