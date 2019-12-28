CBCO to hold Movie Mania blood drive on New Years Eve

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many of us will be making plans for New Year’s Eve.

And the Community Blood Center of The Ozarks hopes those plans include giving blood.

As part of the Movie Mania promotion, blood donors on New Year’s Eve will receive both a free movie ticket as well as a long sleeve shirt.

Belinda Belk, CBCO Field Representative, said, “Anytime we’re close to a holiday, as I said, the need for blood never takes a holiday, so we’re always going to do something special, something a little special to bring those donors in, a t-shirt, movie passes, those kinds of things we will be doing that throughout the year at various times.”

The CBCO office inside the Northpark Mall is open from 11 a.m. To 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

But there are special hours on New Year’s Eve, which are 10 a.m. To 3 p.m.

Long sleeve t-shirts will be given to all donors on New Year’s Eve as well as throughout the entire month of January.