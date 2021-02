COLUMBUS, Ks. — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a blood drive in Columbus on Monday.

It’ll run from one p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will take place in the community room of the Columbus Community Building at 320 East Maple Street. Masks are required for both donors and staff members. To manage donor flow, folks are encouraged to make an appointment.

They can do so over the phone or online.

www.cbco.org/donate-blood

417-227-5006