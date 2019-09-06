CBCO seeks blood donations during shortage

One of the few downsides of a long holiday weekend is its impact on our local blood supply.

That’s the main reason the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is in urgent need of all blood types.

If you decide to donate in the next few days, CBCO reps say you’ll get more than just the satisfaction of helping save lives in your community.

“We’re here Monday through Friday, 11:00 to 6:00,” explained Belinda Belk with the center. “As a matter of fact, for the month of September, we’re remembering 9/11, so everyone gets a commemorative t-shirt.”

