CBCO critical need for blood and plasma

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is experiencing a ‘critical shortage of type O negative red cells and AB Plasma.

Donations are needed immediately to ensure that adequate reserve levels are maintained.

For the month of January, particpants at all CBCO blood drives will receive a maroon long-sleeved shirt. In February, donors will receive a blue “Rewind” t-shirt.

You can help by giving blood at any of the following locations:

Joplin – 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M., Open Mon-Fri, Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall, 101 N. Range Line Rd.

Cassville – 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., Thursday, January 30, 2020, Mill Street Church of Christ, 1104 Mill Street

El Dorado Springs – 1:30 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., Thursday, January 30, 2020, Church of Christ, 302 E. Hospital Road

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. For more information please visit their website at www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337.