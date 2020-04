CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One Northwest Arkansas city is coming out on top as the safest place to be in the Natural State.

In a 2020 report by Safewise, the website ranked Cave Springs as the safest city in Arkansas.

This is the first time the city has received this recognition, jumping from number 55 to number one.

The website says only 33 crimes were reported in Cave Springs, with one being violent.

