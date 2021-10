GALENA, Kans. — Authorities in Galena are investigating the cause of a house fire.

It happened last night, just after 11 o’clock, in the 1100 block of Moeller Street. The Galena fire and police departments responded — as did Cherokee County EMS. The home was fully engulfed when they got there.

Crews from the Baxter Springs Fire Department arrived just before midnight to help battle the blaze. Officials say, thankfully, no one was inside the home.