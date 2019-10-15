“Catwalk & Cocktails” event to benefit Pawprints on the Heartland organization

A local organization that spays and neuters pets from a van is raising money to prevent pet overpopulation in Southeast Kansas.

Pawprints on the Hearlthand is a non-profit organization in Pittsburg that provides spay and neuter surgeries for cats at a low price.

They do it from a van and travel across the area–it’s called the “Pawprints on the Heartland Trap-Neuter-Return Program.”

Tuesday night, the organization is hosting a Catwalk and Cocktails fundraiser at Memorial Auditorium. The event will have a silent auction, fashion show, and some food and drinks.

All proceeds will help the program.

“It’s not fair for them, and it’s not fair for us so people need to know that they need to make sure they altered their animal, spayed and neutered,” explained event chair Bette Lessen.

The fundraiser is from 7 pm to 9 pm on Tuesday.

Tickets can be bought at “The Doggie Bag” store on North Broadway Street in Pittsburg for $25. If you would like more information, you can contact Bette Lessen at (620)704-2154.