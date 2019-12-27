Cattle ranchers adjusting to changing weather conditions

ROCKY COMFORT, Mo. — A lot of planning goes into cattle farming, but a drought or even too much rain can cause you to re-think your strategy.

Max Ruhl, Cattle Rancher, said, “This year was probably the wettest year we’ve had and it may have been the wettest year in 100 years.”

Whether it’s a really wet or dry year, expert cattle ranchers say there are a few tips that can be used to get through those times.

First plan at least a year in advance and make sure you know how many bales it takes to feed your cattle annually.

If the soil is really wet and you’re experiencing a weed issue in your fields, MFA Incorporated treats fertilizer with hydrogen or lime.

This method is effective, but can cost thousands of dollars.

“They treat the fertilizer, the dry fertilizer that you see lime spreader beds on the farms. They treat it with GrazonNext Herbicide and the result of that is that you can really kind of begin to deal with the weed problems.”

If you have moisture rich forage, silage bails are great tools.

The plastic covering keeps nutrients in hay, until they are used.

“It does create a forage that you know is winter supply for them that is more like what they’ve been into all summer you know. It’s like fresh grass to some extent.”

When there’s a drought and hay becomes scarce, a grain feed protein mix can keep cattle at the desired weight during the winter season.

“Buy high protein cubes. They just come in a sack like any other grain, except it’s kind of a cube and you can just pour that right on down on the ground on ice, on grass, wherever and it’s amazing how much that will support your cattle.”

https://extension2.missouri.edu/

https://mosoilandwater.land/newton