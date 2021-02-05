Catholic Schools Week teaches students about community issues

FOUR STATE AREA — Some adults in the Four State Area aren’t aware of some of the social problems that exist in our region, let alone teenagers, but some have been getting a crash course.

As part of Catholic Schools Week, students at St. Peter’s Middle School and McAuley High School are learning about issues affecting their community. Sister Joan Schwager, a teacher at both schools, says the goal is to broaden students knowledge about issues facing their community.

Sister Joan Schwager, Faculty Member, said, “The things they don’t think about like the trafficking, the homelessness, just various things like that, domestic abuse, drug abuse, how you get counseling, and today we’re going to talk about diversity.”

Dola Flake, Co-Founder, Joplin For Justice, said, “The school environment is an excellent place for the students to begin talking about things related to diversity and race, you know, what we can do is broaden their perspectives and awareness so they can make really culturally sensitive discussions.”

“I think all of the speakers have been really good and really informative about explaining their topics and I think that the speakers have really enlightened me to the issues in Joplin cause I didn’t realize we had so many, you know, human trafficking rates or homeless rates so I feel they were very informative.”

Other speakers during the week included members of Lafayette House, Souls Harbor and the RISE Coalition. But the goal isn’t just to inform students about the issues, faculty members want students to start thinking about ways to help solve societal problems, and even volunteer as part of the school system’s community service program.

“We’re looking forward to that happening when Covid is over, in the mean time where we can collect items for these organizations, we’re doing that on a monthly basis,” said Schwager.