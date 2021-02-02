Catholic leader stops by area schools

JOPLIN, Mo. — The spiritual leader of the Catholic church in Southwest Missouri made a stop Tuesday in Joplin.

Bishop Edward Rice was at all three catholic schools – St. Mary’s Elementary, St. Peter’s Middle School, And McAuley High School. The occasion – the annual Catholic schools week celebration. It’s a week where he puts a lot of miles on his car visiting all Catholic schools throughout the diocese.

Edward Rice, Bishop, Springfield Cape-Girardeau Diocese, said, “Good opportunity for us to all celebrate the gift of Catholic education, especially the sacrifice of our faculty, our staff, our principals because I think they really see it as a mission, and it’s part of the mission of the church, so we our 23 schools and three high schools throughout Southern Missouri.”

As part of the annual event, there are awards given by the bishop for teachers of the year. The winners were Heidi Gardner for both St. Peter’s and McAuley, and Emily Lone for St. Mary’s.