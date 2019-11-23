Catholic Charities, VFW, and Compass Quest help veterans

JOPLIN, Mo. — Area organizations pool their resources to help keep homeless veterans warm this winter.

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, an area VFW, and Compass Quest put together a veteran’s outreach event at Joplin’s Memorial Hall to help homeless veterans weather the upcoming winter.

Information was also provided to help homeless vets start the process of finding permanent shelter.

Paula Hedrick, Case Manager at Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, says it’s the least they can do for all that veterans have done for their country and community.

“Together with some other veteran resources we put together this kind of outreach project um to give them some comfort items like blankets and things that are going to keep them throughout the remaining of the winter.”

Coats, hats, gloves, food and water were also provided for veterans who came to the event.