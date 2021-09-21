Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri receives large donation to build another location

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local charity receives a major donation to help pregnant women in need.

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri has received a matching grant from the Mabee Foundation in the amount of 675 thousand dollars to construct another “Lifehouse” building in the Show-Me State.

The goal of the program is to help women have a successful pregnancy outcome and eventually achieve self sufficiency.

Once built, there will be a Lifehouse on both ends of the diocese, one in Springfield and one in Cape Girardeau.