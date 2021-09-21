Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri receives large donation to build another location

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local charity receives a major donation to help pregnant women in need.

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri has received a matching grant from the Mabee Foundation in the amount of 675 thousand dollars to construct another “Lifehouse” building in the Show-Me State.

The goal of the program is to help women have a successful pregnancy outcome and eventually achieve self sufficiency.

Once built, there will be a Lifehouse on both ends of the diocese, one in Springfield and one in Cape Girardeau.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories