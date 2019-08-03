Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri celebrates decade of service

JOPLIN, Mo. – Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri is celebrating their first decade of service.

The organization assists residents in 39 counties in a variety of ways including disaster relief, veteran housing and job training. One of their success stories is Gregory Gimlin, who went through the organization’s on the job training program which changed the course of his life.

“My life spiraled upward from there instead of downward, straight up man, and since then in the last two years, I’ve become what folks call successful, I went from being absolutely homeless to having a nice apartment, two vehicles.” Gregory Gimlin, Catholic Charities Client

He spends much of his time helping others that were in the same place he was. He says it’s his way of paying forward for what Catholic Charities did for him.