SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A local ministry receives grant money to teach residents a trade.

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri has been awarded a $100,000 grant. They’ll use it for a program providing people with on the job training.

The money will be used to expand the organization’s Purpose Home Repair and Plumbing Program in Joplin.

It’s a free pre-apprentice construction training program. The 16 week project is designed to lift people out of poverty.