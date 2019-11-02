Cat cafe in Branson celebrates grand opening

BRANSON, Mo. (KOLR) – Mochas and Meows, which claims to be the first permanent cat cafe in Southwest Missouri, celebrated its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting.

This cafe can be found at the Falls Parkway in Branson.

Most of the cats are from the Taney County Animal Control.

There are 150 cat cafes in the United States but “Mochas and Meows” is Branson’s first.

The owner said she was inspired by her sister who visits a cat cafe in St. Louis and was always sending pictures of the cats.

The cafe offers a menu full of what you’d expect at any coffee place but also provides patrons with a chance to meet some four-legged friends.

The hope is to get as many cats adopted as possible. The winter hours of the cafe are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.