Cassville major cleanup underway after flash flooding damages homes and businesses

CASSVILLE, Mo. —

A major cleanup effort is underway in Cassville, after flash flooding damages numerous homes and businesses.

With the water receding Thursday, residents are getting the chance to see how much damage they sustained and if any of their belongings are salvageable.

The city administrator says the city ballpark took some damage, as did area roads, but mostly home and business owners were affected. One lady says she has lived in town for more than 40 years and has never seen flooding this badly.

“I was actually at home, and it started pouring and pouring and pouring, and it didn’t quit. and I knew it was gonna flood, and it came, really fast.” Jackie Moore, Resident

Moore and her family started cleaning up at 7 am Thursday. She says they’re just thankful no one was hurt.