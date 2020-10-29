Cassville Dispensary to have THC product in stock Friday

CASSVILLE, Mo. — As Missouri medical marijuana dispensaries face a shortage of THC flowers, a Southwest Missouri dispensary announces they will be fully stocked this Friday.

Cassville Dispensary is one of the first dispensaries to open in this part of the state. They say they will receive a shipment of THC flower on Thursday. Medical marijuana patients will be able to purchase the product on Friday. To purchase, patients must have their medical marijuana ID card and a valid driver’s license or ID.

Cassville Dispensary will be open on Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.