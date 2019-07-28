CASI Spreads Awareness for Chili Cook Off at Pittsburg Farmers Market

PITTSBURG, Ks.,– The Pittsburg Farmer’s market welcomed community members and health advocates alike this morning.



While farmers from across the four states made it out to sell their produce, but some came for another reason.



Just weeks ahead of the Little Balkans festival in Pittsburg, representatives from their chili cook off stopped by to raise awareness for the upcoming competition.

Every year the Chili Appreciation Society International or CASI hosts the cook off in an effort to raise funds for charity.



And today gave them the perfect opportunity to get the word out as well as give some samples of their famous dish.

Eric Rosenblad with CASI says, “We’re pleased to be a part of the little Balkans festival. We think it’s a great festival for the community, there’s so many things to come out and enjoy. And to be a part of that and to support all of the activities is a wonderful opportunity.”



This year’s chili cook off will take place on Saturday, August 31st.

The entry fee is $25 and all proceeds will go towards Habitat for Humanity of Crawford County.