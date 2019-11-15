Casey’s to build distribution center

JOPLIN, Mo. — Casey’s general stores has selected Joplin as the location for their’ newest distribution center.

Joplin will be the site of the company’s third distribution center serving 570 stores in Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Arkansas.

A spokesperson for the company says Joplin is an ideal location because they currently have 10 stores in the city.

Toby Teeter President of the Joplin Chamber of Commerce it’s going to be a big addition to the community.

“It’s going to be a premiere brand right on the corner of I-44 and I-49. It’s going to bring over 100 jobs to our community. Much higher than the state average. Higher than the county average. It’ll represent about 40 million dollars in capital improvements, capital investment.”

Casey’s also says Joplin will play a key role in accelerating the company’s growth and they’re excited to continue to be apart of the community.