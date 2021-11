JOPLIN, Mo. — Casey’s General Stores across the four states are making it convenient for you to help veterans.

They’re offering a couple of in-store options. Customers can round up purchases at the register to the nearest dollar. They can also order a “Share Pack Meal” with a Pepsi product.

A portion of the proceeds — along with the money from the register round-up — will go to two organizations — “Hope for the Warriors” and “Children of Fallen Patriots.”