Casey’s General Store gears up for MDA Roundup campaign

Casey’s will ask customers if they’d like to round up their totals through the month of September to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

2,000 stores nationwide, including all Four State Area stores, are participating in the fundraiser.

Locally, money raised will go to the Greater Ozarks Chapter of MDA to send kids to summer camp and provide treatment for patients.

The goal is to raise $2 million with this campaign.

“I’m excited about it. I think it’s a very good cause for us to be involved in,” explained store supervisor David Long. “All of my managers and our stores in the area are really excited about getting with this program.”

Casey’s has been raising money for MDA for the past 11 years.