Casey’s donates to United Way of SMWO/SEK

JOPLIN, Mo. — The newest employer in Joplin is doing more for the community than just providing jobs.

Casey’s C.E.O. Recently handed a $5,000 donation to the United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas. United Way Executive Director Duane Dreiling says he hopes it’s the start of a long relationship with the company.

With all of the financial challenges brought about by the global pandemic, Dreiling says the donation couldn’t have come at a better time.

Duane Dreiling, Ex. Dir., United Way of Southwest Missouri, Southeast Kansas, said, “Getting them involved, not just with United Way, but with all our partner agencies, you know we’re getting ready for “Day of Action” event and incorporating that into an opportunity for their staff to maybe get involved in the community and go out and do volunteering.”

Casey’s is now an even bigger part of our local community — a ribbon cutting was held yesterday for a new distribution center near Joplin’s Crossroads Industrial Park.