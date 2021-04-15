Casey’s cuts ribbon on new distribution center

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s unlikely that any Casey’s General Store in and around the Four States will run out of products anytime soon.

Company Officials and Employees of Casey’s, along with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, the city of Joplin and Missouri Governor Make Parson all cut the ribbon on the massive new Casey’s Distribution Center in the Crossroads Industrial Park.

President and C.E.O. Darren Rebelez says this is only the third facility of it’s type for the company and says Joplin checked off a lot of boxes when it came to settling on this location.

“We’ve got 650 stores in this region and so Joplin kind of sits right in the middle of that, we have a regional airport real close, interstates 44 and 49 make it really easy and we’re gonna drive about 2.5 million miles a year out of this facility.”

There are over 2000 Casey’s stores system wide, located in 16 midwestern states. This state of the art facility, will supply many of those stores with everything from pizza, to petroleum, will employ 125 people.

Toby Teeter, Joplin Chamber President, said, “It’s the cost of living that also helps makes these things more affordable here in Joplin and we’re at the corner of I-44 and I-49, so you can go from New Orleans to Minneapolis, you can go from New York to LA. right here through Joplin.”

Ryan Stanley, Mayor, City of Joplin, said, “We’ve got some of the most important companies circling us today, not only that, but we also have our successful businesses that are already here, are talking of expansions, so Joplin is absolutely winning.”

It took about two years to build this $62 million, 200,000 square foot facility.

But Rebelez says it took more than just geography to close this construction deal, and credits the city, chamber and state with working together to put the project, which encompassed 40 acres, over the top.

“This is an expensive investment, it’s important for us to work with the community and we had great support from them and so it really all helped to make all of that come together,” said Rebelez.