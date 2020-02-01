Case dismissed against Joplin woman who left her husband in a freezer

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The case against a Joplin woman charged with abandonment of a corpse has been dismissed.
Barbara Watters, 67, had been arrested and charged after the body of her husband, Paul Barton, was found in a freezer in their home back in November 2019.
Watters defense attorney argued she never abandoned the corpse because she always knew where it was.
Joplin police say she told them her husband had Lou Gehrig’s disease, a progressive nervous system disease that also is known as ALS. She feared a doctor wanted to harvest his brain for research.
Barton’s death was never reported to the coroner’s office, but police believe he died on December 30, 2018. He was 70-years-old at the time.
An autopsy confirmed there was no foul play in Barton’s death.