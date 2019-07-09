Case continues in Oklahoma public-nuisance lawsuit against Johnson and Johnson

OKLAHOMA – Despite efforts to end a case against major opioid manufacturers in Oklahoma, a judge says the case will continue.

Johnson and Johnson requested the public-nuisance lawsuit be dropped. Company attorneys argued the state’s case is an inappropriate use of a public-nuisance claim which is typically reserved for disputes over property.

Oklahoma says the company helped fuel the opioid crisis in Oklahoma with an aggressive marketing campaign that overstated the effectiveness and understated the addiction risk of opioids.

The state wants the company to pay to help alleviate the opioid crisis.