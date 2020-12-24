CASA to get new home

JOPLIN, Mo. — Plans are in the works for an area organization to get its own home.

The Jasper County CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates organization has been renting space since the group was formed two years ago. But plans are in the works for the organization to construct its own building.

It will be located on 20th Street just East of Carolina Place in Joplin. Andy Perigo says it will be a game changer for the non profit organization and ultimately allow the program to help more children than is currently possible.

Andy Perigo, Jasper County C.A.S.A. Board President, said, “Just a tremendous improvement from what we’ve been, you know, we started about two years ago and been renting some space and we’re just starting to outgrow that space right now, right now we’re serving about 140 kids, our goal is to get up to be able to serve all 450 kids in the Foster Care system.”

Perigo says construction on the project, which will be just West of The Light Church on 20th Street in Joplin, could start as early as late January or early February.